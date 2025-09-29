CX Institutional Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

CX Institutional cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Generac were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $168.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

