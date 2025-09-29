Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.