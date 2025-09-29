9,610 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

