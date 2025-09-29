2,140 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

