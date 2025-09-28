XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $607,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,799 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

