XY Planning Network Inc. Buys 23,399 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

