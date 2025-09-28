Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

