Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

