Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

