Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,311 Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 1,096.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

