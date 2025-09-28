Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $399.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $405.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.77 and its 200 day moving average is $351.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

