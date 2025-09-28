Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Stock Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

