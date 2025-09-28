Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 119,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

