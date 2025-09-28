Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

