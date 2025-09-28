Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 359 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 111.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Trading Up 2.5%

Village Super Market stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.53. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on VLGEA

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.