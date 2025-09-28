Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Tri Continental makes up approximately 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tri Continental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 26.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $33.85 on Friday. Tri Continental Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

