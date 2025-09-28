Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 18,365 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.38% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 570.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

