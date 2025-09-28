UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Graham were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 128,013.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Graham by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $1,187.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,058.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $770.06 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

