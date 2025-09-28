U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation $SCM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $378.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 38.24%. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stellus Capital Investment

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.