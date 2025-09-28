Tri Continental Corporation $TY Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its stake in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tri Continental by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Continental by 26.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Continental by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 470,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Continental in the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Continental alerts:

Tri Continental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Tri Continental Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Tri Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri Continental

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.