Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

