Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Stone Summit Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

