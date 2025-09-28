Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

