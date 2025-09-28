Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.