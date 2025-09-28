SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

