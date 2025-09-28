SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

