SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

