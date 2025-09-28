San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 91,104 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

