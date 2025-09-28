San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,923,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.