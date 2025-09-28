Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 13,058 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,032,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

