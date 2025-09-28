Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,026 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.