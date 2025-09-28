Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 18.8% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $40,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 256,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

