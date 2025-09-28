Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 266,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.39.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

