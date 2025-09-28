Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGrath & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

