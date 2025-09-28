Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 15,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 38,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.90 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

