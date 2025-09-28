Norden Group LLC Decreases Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 152.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after buying an additional 1,169,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 382,771 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.87 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.32%.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

