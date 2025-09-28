Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

