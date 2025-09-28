Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVE opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

