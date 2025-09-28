Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

