Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.