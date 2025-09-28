Mustard Seed Financial LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

