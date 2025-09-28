Mustard Seed Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 338.3% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

