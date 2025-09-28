MRC Global Inc. $MRC Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $602,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 270,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in MRC Global by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 383,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 692,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

