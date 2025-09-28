Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Malibu Boats worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

