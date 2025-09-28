Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

