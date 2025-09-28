KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after buying an additional 1,171,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

