KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,017 Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

