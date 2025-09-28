KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,746,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 330,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3,678.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

KB opened at $80.80 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

