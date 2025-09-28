Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

