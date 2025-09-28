Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

